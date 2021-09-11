Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar: Varun Sood To Surprise GF Divya Agarwal; Devoleena & Rashami To Appear!

Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing the headlines since its inception. Especially, the weekend episodes- Sunday Ka Vaar with host Karan Johar and guests have been in the news. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli had visited the house and played some fun game with the contestants. As per News 18 report, Varun Sood will be surprising his girlfriend Divya Agarwal by entering the house.

Apart from Varun, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will also be reportedly entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. The two, especially Rashami Desai was a strong contestants in Bigg Boss 13 and we assume apart from playing some fun game the duo might be giving some tips to the contestants.

Coming to Varun Sood's entry, his entry might support and motivate Divya, as she has been playing the game all alone as others have cornered her!

Divya has been one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house, it has to be recalled that initially, the makers introduced 'Connection' as its theme and every celebrity contestant entering the house had a partner except Divya. She was the first contestant to get nominated (directly) as she had no connection. However, later she was saved as she got a connection (Zeeshan Khan changed his connection from Urfi to Divya). But later, since he got eliminated as he broke the rule (got into fight with Pratik Sehajpal), Divya again was left alone. She has also been targeted by the host on almost every weekend. Fans, who have been supporting her since the beginning, termed her as 'lone warrior'. Her boyfriend Varun Sood has also been supporting her outside the house.

So Varun Sood's entry even for a while, might make have an effect on Divya's game.

Bigg Boss OTT: Shocking! Shamita Shetty Says Raqesh Bapat Is Not The Man For Her; Kamya Panjabi Slams Her

Meanwhile, Divya had revealed to her Bigg Boss OTT inmate Nishant Bhat that her boyfriend Varun will never enter the house. She had said, "Nahi aayega, jitna bhi paise denge (He will not come, even if he is paid a lot). He is not good with personality shows."

Varun On Divya Agarwal's Game In BB OTT: She Knows Only 14 Days Are Left; She'll Dominate Game Even More Now

When Nishant pointed that he had been in Ace of Space, she said, "Because I was there, so he managed. Now we have decided that we will not do another show together. We used to fight a lot, like cats and dogs. We used to also insult each other a lot. Our relationship has got that respect so we don't want to do it now. You have seen Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and how the latter was told to be only listening to her. I am also bossy in the relationship, so it won't be good for both of us."