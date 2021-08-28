Bigg Boss OTT: Sunny Leone To Enter The House During Sunday Ka Vaar Episode

Bigg Boss OTT is gaining a lot of attention from the viewers, all thanks to its super entertaining contestants. As we all know, the theme of the show is 'Stay Connected', as contestants are currently playing the game with their respective connections inside the house. Some connections have so far seen gelling with each other quite well, however, some are indeed getting annoyed with each other.

Because of all the drama inside the house, the Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. Amidst all, the upcoming Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar will be extra special for the OTT viewers, as former Bigg Boss 5 contestant and actress Sunny Leone is all set to enter the madhouse.

The makers recently took to Twitter and shared an announcement video featuring Sunny Leone. They tweeted, "Bollywood ki baby doll aa rahi hai Bigg Boss OTT mein jodis ka connection test karne. agar aap ho SUPER excited to see Sunny #BiggBossOTT streaming now on #Voot."

In the above video, Sunny Leone is looking gorgeous and reveals that she will have a lot of fun inside the Bigg Boss OTT. She asked fans to watch the super exciting episode on VOOT. The masti will be in Sunny Leone style, hence, fans are very excited for the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Interestingly, Sunny's husband Daniel Weber will also be entering the house with her.

For the unversed, Sunny Leone was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss season 5. She had impressed everyone with her amazing presence and performance inside the house. The diva is currently seen hosting Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3 along with Rannvijay Singha.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone will next be seen in several projects like Veeramadevi (Tamil), Rangeela (Malayalam), Shero (Tamil), Koka Kola (Hindi and Telugu), Helen (Hindi and Telugu), Kotigobba 3 (Kannada) and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon (Hindi).