Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty Or Pratik Sehajpal- Who Will Win The Show?

Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed

The trophy had new glittering eye design which is typically associated with Bigg Boss. It is not clear that who from Bigg Boss OTT will make direct entry to Bigg Boss 15.

Who Will Win The Show- Divya, Shamita Or Pratik?

Only 6 days and 6 contestants are left. Among the six, the two contenders are Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal, who have been in the news right from the beginning and they have a huge fan base. On the other hand, Shamita is in the news for her closeness towards Raqesh. Many feel that Shamita might bag the trophy as she is being favoured.

Although a few of them are vouching for Nishant and Neha to win, many of them feel it's either Divya, Pratik or Shamita, who will lift the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Take a look at a few tweets!

Divya Agarwal

Rehan Martin: My instinct is telling me that Divya will win BBOTT and create a history . So which we have to work hard .. Who are all with me to make my instinct come true? #DivyaAgarwal.

@bhaaadmejao: That's the aura of our queen ♥️ She has the ability to convert her haters into supporters..!! That person who is bashing/hating her without any reason is now supporting her 😌 Winner for a Reason! #DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT.

Pratik Sehajpal

@Roopamyadav15: #PratikSehajpal is inspiring...he inspires to do your best no matter what...stand by the right evn if it means getting against evry1... And be honest truthful in every realtionship be it frndship or anything...He is winner..no matter who take the #BBott trophy...

@Stebina_Fc: After watching today's episode I personally want Pratik to win!!He is real!That's the word!Divya there was no need to make those expressions and fake laughter over everything!#PratikSehajpal Go win it man!! #BBOTT.

Akshara Singh Reveals Her Ex Sent Few Boys With Acid Bottles & Tried To Destroy Her Career

Shamita Shetty

Chaotic_Delhi: #MooseJattana so predictable. Ek kaam karo na #Shamita ya #NehaBhasin ko direct daal do finale of BB15 , why to create so much drama.

Laxmi: Also, 1st day only shamita ko trophy dey do.

Resmi: Shamitha will be winner and neha s again saved by big boss. Bbott is damn scripted and planned. Neha was on bottom with votes they played well.

Bigg Boss OTT September 12 Highlights: Moose Jattana Eliminated; Varun Sood, Tony & Neha Kakkar Grace The Show