Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed SLAMS Zeeshan Khan Supporters; Rakhi Sawant Says ‘You Will Go Again, I’ll Take You’

Urfi Javed is very much disappointed with her elimination from the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress and internet sensation Urfi was evicted last week due to a lack of votes. After the eviction, she has been slamming her ex-connection Zeeshan Khan and said that her elimination was unfair. She even expressed her wish to slap Zeeshan inside the house.

Well, Urfi Javed's statement after her Bigg Boss OTT elimination didn't go down well with Zeeshan Khan fans aka supporters, as they started trolling the actress for the same. After reading some tweets, Urfi decided to give a befitting reply to Zeeshan supporters on social media.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared a note on her Instagram stories. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant wrote, "For those saying that I trolled or bullied Zeeshan, first of all how is expressing my anger bullying? Even when I was leaving, he threw the leftover balloon bits on me, said I'm ungrateful. I saw the clips where he spoke about my character, that if he tells stuff about me mai muh dikhane layak nahi rahungi. How is that not bullying or trolling? I never once spoke about his personal life, never. If someone says anything about my character, I will react and how I react is my choice." (sic)

Interestingly, Rakhi Sawant, who recently made her appearance in a weird Spiderman outfit outside Bigg Boss OTT house, supported Urfi Javed. On one of the viral videos of Urfi on Instagram, Rakhi commented, "Dear, don't worry. You will go again. I will take you. I am your sister." (sic)

Bigg Boss OTT: First Eliminated Contestant Urfi Javed Wants To Slap Zeeshan Khan; The Actor's Fans React

Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Says 'Yahan S*x Ho Chuka Hai'; Her Statement Leaves Pratik Sehajpal Stunned; Watch

Not only Rakhi Sawant, but Urfi Javed fans also started trending hashtag #BringBackUrfiJaved on Twitter. For the unversed, Urfi caught everyone's attention with her unique presence inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. After all this drama outside the house, it would be interesting to see what happens next in the game?