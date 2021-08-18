Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Says She Still Cries Inconsolably Over Her Eviction; Wants To Settle Scores With Zeeshan

Social media sensation and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 Urfi Javed was eliminated recently from the Bigg Boss OTT house. She had entered the house with Zeeshan Khan as he connection. However, he later changed his partner and she feels he is one of the reasons for her elimination. The actress said that she is still dealing with the shock of being eliminated first and can't believe that she came out of Bigg Boss OTT house so soon.

Post her eviction, her fans started trending #BringBackUrfiJaved and the actress is happy that she had created impact on people that they want her back in the house.

Urfi was quoted by TOI as saying, "If I analyze, I have given the most entertaining content, but I think I couldn't make a connection which is the format of the show. Bas connection banane ke mamle mein main maat kha gayi. However, I am happy that people are sad with my eviction, both the contestants and the viewers and so much love is pouring for me in this short time. I am really happy to make such an impact on people within just one week. When I had entered the show, I was confident that for the first four weeks I will not be evicted. The eviction never came to my mind only. In fact, I still cry inconsolably even though it's been three days to my eviction, as I feel really heavy emotionally at the moment."

Talking about Zeeshan Khan, whom she disliked the most in the house, she said, "Zeeshan has misbehaved a lot, even on the day of my eviction he was speaking ill about my character. If given a chance to re-enter the show as a wild card in the future, I would definitely like to settle scores with him."

She revealed that her favourite contestants are Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. She feels that Pratik has maximum chances of going till far in the show. She added, "Love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore him."