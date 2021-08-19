Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Has A Message For Rubina’s Fans; Says ‘I Never Intentionally Said Anything Bad About Her’

Social media sensation and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Urfi Javed was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress recently spoke about her exit and was extremely disappointed as she never imagined that she would leave the house so soon. She was also miffed with her ex-connection, Zeshaan Khan and had said that if she got a chance to re-enter the house as wild card entrant, she will settle scores with him.

Although her fans want her back in the house and trended #BringBackUrfiJaved on Twitter, some section of fans, especially Rubina Dilaik's fans were upset with her who slammed her for her statement on the actress.

For the uninitiated, in one of the episodes, Urfi and Raqesh Bapat were discussing about previous seasons' Bigg Boss contestants, which is when Rubina's name popped up. During the conversarion, Urfi couldn't recall Rubina's name in the first go, which led to chaos outside the house, where Rubina's fans accused her of being jealous of Rubina.

Urfi has now clarified that she never intentionally said anything bad about Rubina. The actress shared a post on her Instagram story and revealed what exactly happened.

The actress wrote, "To all the Rubina fans, I never intentionally said anything bad about her. Raqesh asked me if I know Rubina who entered the show, of course I know her who doesn't? But we were talking about all the 14 seasons and it didn't struck me he was talking about Rubina Dilaik." (sic)

She further added, "If you see other LIVE feed I have spoken about Abhinav and Rubina in a positive manner. I just couldn't recall which Rubina he was talking about coz we were discussing all the early seasons then!" (sic)