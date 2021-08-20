Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Reacts To Rakhi Sawant's Promise; Says She Wants To Wear Batman Costume & Dance With Rakhi

Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress was extremely disappointed with her early exit as she never imagined that she would get eliminated so soon. She also blamed her ex connection Zeeshan Khan for her eviction. Urfi has added that if she gets a chance, she would re enter the house as wild card entrant and settle scores with him.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant had extended her support to Urfi and had said in one of the posts on social media, Rakhi commented, "Dear, don't worry. You will go again. I will take you. I am your sister." Now, Urfi has responded to the same.

Urfi said that she would like to go to the Bigg Boss OTT house along with Rakhi wearing Batman costume.

She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I also feel I should wear a Batman costume and go there with Rakhi Sawant. Sing and dance with her. It will be extremely entertaining."

It has to be recalled that Rakhi has been in the news as she created 'hungama' outside the sets of Bigg Boss OTT house. She had donned bizarre Spider-Man costume and makeup. She was seen calling out for Bigg Boss and questioned him about her entry into the show.

Coming back to Urfi's statement, she also said that it would be great to enter the house with someone who is crazy like Rakhi.

She added, "What bigger opportunity will I get rather than entering the house with somebody who is entertainment herself? She is so crazy, anything could be expected from her. I am sure she will also help me to teach Zeeshan a lesson because of whom I am out of the show. I will make Zeeshan wear his underwear on his own head."