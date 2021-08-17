Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood’s Sister Calls Neha Bhasin ‘B*tch’ For Shaming Divya Agarwal For Her ‘Periods’
Bigg Boss OTT seems to be getting uglier with day-by-day. In the latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode, host Karan Johar slammed Divya Agarwal for criticising housemates and the show. Since then, she has been getting a lot of hatred inside the house from the co-contestants. Notably, a heated argument between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal left viewers shocked. For the unversed, Neha allegedly made fun of Divya when she said that she was having her periods.
Well, Neha Bhasin's comments didn't go down well with Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood's sisters Akshita and Vedika. The Roadies X2 fame Varun Dood's sister Vedika recently took to Twitter and slammed Neha Bhasin for body-shaming Divya.
Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Says 'Yahan S*x Ho Chuka Hai'; Her Statement Leaves Pratik Sehajpal Stunned; Watch
Vedika Sood wrote, "Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal ? #BiggBossOTT @VootSelect B*tch of the highest order this Neha is." (sic)
Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal ? #BiggBossOTT@VootSelect— Vedika Sood (@vedikasood95) August 16, 2021
Bitch of the highest order this Neha is
Well, Vedika's tweet caught everyone's attention. Interestingly, Divya Agarwal fans have also been extending support to her on social media. For the unversed, she had earlier engaged in several fights with Pratik Sehajpal, Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and many others.
Bigg Boss OTT August 16 Highlights: Neha Gets Upset With The Housemates; Pratik And Ridhima Fight
@Rubi0699
"Evrytime playing a bhojapuri woman card and accusing someone is so pathetic for tht whc she dint even said. I felt really bad for divya bcz she never said anything about bhojapuri industry ever. #StayStrongDivyaAgarwal #DivyaAgarwal #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss."
@opinions2pointO
"#BiggBossOTT: they purposely try to hurt you. it's crazy. they want to break you to a thousand pieces. what kind of a world we live in? i can't stand such evil morons. i'll stick by #DivyaAgarwal till the fucking end. y'all can't fool the audience. get that trophy home, sis!" (sic)
@NikitaS83743277
"U know I always observed one thing divya is having such a great circle of frnds in real life that's y she think sare log vese hi honge no my baby it's not like that u r strong enough #DivyaAgarwal. FEARLESS DIVYA."
@Freesou88761929
"#ShamitaShetty is a b*tch & heartless..she doesn't have anything to do..just want to bitch about #DivyaAgarwal ..Are she was not well, which is why she didn't help Akshara.. everyone saw that in yesterday's live feed..nd we all have seen she cooked food for every1 in the 1st week." (sic)