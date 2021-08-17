Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood’s Sister Calls Neha Bhasin ‘B*tch’ For Shaming Divya Agarwal For Her ‘Periods’

Bigg Boss OTT seems to be getting uglier with day-by-day. In the latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode, host Karan Johar slammed Divya Agarwal for criticising housemates and the show. Since then, she has been getting a lot of hatred inside the house from the co-contestants. Notably, a heated argument between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal left viewers shocked. For the unversed, Neha allegedly made fun of Divya when she said that she was having her periods.

Well, Neha Bhasin's comments didn't go down well with Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood's sisters Akshita and Vedika. The Roadies X2 fame Varun Dood's sister Vedika recently took to Twitter and slammed Neha Bhasin for body-shaming Divya.

Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Says 'Yahan S*x Ho Chuka Hai'; Her Statement Leaves Pratik Sehajpal Stunned; Watch

Vedika Sood wrote, "Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal ? #BiggBossOTT @VootSelect B*tch of the highest order this Neha is." (sic)

Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal ? #BiggBossOTT@VootSelect

Bitch of the highest order this Neha is — Vedika Sood (@vedikasood95) August 16, 2021

Well, Vedika's tweet caught everyone's attention. Interestingly, Divya Agarwal fans have also been extending support to her on social media. For the unversed, she had earlier engaged in several fights with Pratik Sehajpal, Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and many others.

Bigg Boss OTT August 16 Highlights: Neha Gets Upset With The Housemates; Pratik And Ridhima Fight