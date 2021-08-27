Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood Takes A Dig At The Makers Of The Show After Violence On Ladylove Divya Agarwal

Actress-VJ Divya Agarwal is fast becoming one of the most popular contestants of the recent season of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been garnering loads of eyeballs for various reasons. Her beau and actor Varun Sood is also being quite vocal about his opinion regarding the events being taken place inside the show. Recently the actor called out the makers of the show highlighting a violent act that will take place involving Divya.

The action in question will happen during the Pyramid Task in the latest episode wherein Divya Agarwal will be pinned down by four contestants namely Pratik Sehejpal, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt. By the looks, of it, the four are trying to overpower Divya during the task. Varun Sood tweeted in reference to this particular incident.

Bigg Boss OTT Day 1 Highlights: Divya Agarwal And Pratik Sehejpal Get Into An Ugly Fight

Varun Sood tweeted stating, "Pushing someone is "Hinsa" Two people Pinning someone down is also "Hinsa" @Divyakitweet isn't so WEAK! hence she didn't make a big deal about it. She has trained under Pro MMA Fighters. But I'm again mentioning, pinning down is Hinsa! @justvoot @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND."

Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's Sister Calls Neha Bhasin 'B*tch' For Shaming Divya Agarwal For Her 'Periods'

His tweet saw some mixed reactions from netizens. While some fans of Divya Agarwal agreed with Varun Sood and called out the makers along with contestants Pratik Sehejpal, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt, others disagreed with him. Some fans stated that Pratik, Neha, Moose and Nishant were just protecting their pyramid during the task. Take a look at some of the glimpses from the recent task and the tweet shared by the former Ace Of Space contestant.

Pratik and Neha pinned Divya down then Nishant grabbed her hand and they are still in the house, most unfair season ever.



But still divya standing tall and strong!#DivyaAgarwal pic.twitter.com/stTeY0niEo — 𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐣𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@Poojasingh_1230) August 26, 2021

Khena toh bohot kuch hai. Par bolke faida nahi hai. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) August 25, 2021

Earlier Varun Sood had also hinted that he is displeased with contestant Zeeshan Khan's eviction. Zeeshan was asked to leave the show after he pushed Pratik Sehejpal and Nishant Bhatt during the Red Flags task. Many fans of the show felt that the decision was unfair and that even Pratik should have been thrown out of the show. Varun had tweeted stating, "Khena Toh Bohot Kuch Hai. Par Bolke Faida Nahi Hai." Varun had also supported his sister's tweet that highlighted contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's alleged derogatory comments on Moose Jattana.