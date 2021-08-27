Bigg Boss OTT: Vindu On Comparison Of Zeeshan-Pratik’s Fight With Sidharth-Asim: No One Can Copy Them

Bigg Boss OTT has been in the news since its inception. A lot of dramas are happening each day. Recently, Zeeshan Khan got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house because he broke Bigg Boss rule as he got into physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Many of them felt it was unfair elimination and few of them compared their fight with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight. They called Zeeshan's elimination biased and questioned why Sidharth wasn't ousted for attacking Asim. Now, Vindu Dara Singh has reacted to the fight and said that no one can copy Sidharth and Asim.

Vindu revealed to TOI that since he is currently shooting in Missouri for a project, he is not able to watch the show as much as he can.

However, talking about the comparisons that netizens are drawing between Sidharth-Asim and Zeeshan-Pratik, Vindu told the leading daily, "Right from the start, Pratik was unnecessarily arguing, which shows that he's not his real self and is trying to be in the show in a certain way. They can try to be Sidharth and Asim, but they are the real ones and no one can copy them. Throughout these seasons, I would feel there was no one who could defeat me in the show until Sidharth Shukla came in season 13. Sidharth Shukla is something else and I feel if somebody could defeat me it would be him."

On the other hand, Vindu feels that this time contestants are tough and they have done their homework, and some of them are from other reality shows and they know the game well. He added that it is very competitive. He feels that if they have done other reality shows also there is no reality show like Bigg Boss. He added that although contestants are trying to overpower the show, Bigg Boss knows how to deal with them.