Bigg Boss OTT's Wild Card Entry Nia Wants THIS Contestant To Become Her Connection; Reveals Her Strategy

Bigg Boss OTT makers are trying their best to match its title, that's over-the-top! Although the contestants are grabbing the headlines, the makers are all set to spice up the show by bringing in wild card entry, who is none other than Naagin actress Nia Sharma. She is fearless, outspoken and even in fashion no one can beat her! In all ways she is over-the-top and will surely spice up the show!

Recently, the actress spoke about her participation, favourite contestant with whom she wants to get connected and revealed her strategy.



Regarding her entry and favourite contestant, Nia was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I have always been in the news for entering 'Bigg Boss' but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24x7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection."

About her strategy, she said, "My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!"

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting since morning for her entry and had been tweeting about the same. A few of them said that they have been checking the live feed every 5 minutes to watch her enter the show.