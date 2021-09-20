Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal On Shamita Shetty & Neha Bhasin: I Can’t Forget What They Did To Me

On Saturday (September 18, 2021) night, Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT by beating Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. She won the beautiful trophy and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as a winning amount. If reports are to be believed, she will also be participating in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15, which is starting on October 2, 2021.

When Divya Agarwal was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, she had several arguments with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. The trio took several digs at each other. After the show, when Divya Agarwal was asked about being friends with Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin outside the house, she said that she has forgiven them, but has not forgotten what they have done with her.

Divya told ETimes TV, "I haven't spoken to anyone frankly. After coming out of the show, I am just spending time with my family and Varun. They are very important to me. I couldn't speak to anyone. If they call me, I will be very cordial because I understand it was a show and there was ego, competition and other factors involved. I can still forgive them but I can never forget what happened to me on the show. According to me, you should never forget the bad times you had in life, because if you forget that you are back to normal. You don't grow in life. Whatever happened to me or whatever I got to learn from Neha and Shamita's behaviour, now I know what I should do when I am in a situation like that. I have forgiven them but I can't forget what they did to me."

Divya Agarwal further stated that she noticed Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty's statements which were very contradictory to feminism and women empowerment. The Bigg Boss OTT winner feels that audience is very smart and they must be noticing each and every moment that happened inside the house.

Talking about Divya's celebration, the diva celebrated her victory with her family, friends and boyfriend Varun Sood. The pictures of Divya Agarwal's celebration are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the lovely moments. Let us tell you, Pratik Sehajpal has become the first contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Stay tuned for more updates!