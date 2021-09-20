Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal To Participate In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15? The Actress Responds

Bigg Boss OTT's grand finale was held on Saturday (September 18). Pratik Sehajpal took the briefcase and was out of the finale, but he got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. While Divya Agarwal won the show, Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up. There have been reports that Divya will also be entering Salman Khan's controversial reality show. The actress has now spilled the beans about her participation.

Divya, who is currently in 'winning' zone is celebrating and spending time with her family. She revealed that she hasn't got a call from Bigg Boss 15 yet, but if she gets, she will take up the show.

Divya was quoted by TOI as saying, "I haven't got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don't mind doing Bigg Boss 15."

The Cartel actress was all praise for her boyfriend Varun Sood, who has been always supportive throughout her journey while she was in the house.

She said, "Varun has always been very supportive and when I came out, I got to know how much he has been supporting me. Even when he came on the show for a few minutes, he spoke such nice things that it boosted my confidence level to another height. I got confident that my family and friends are feeling proud of me outside with the way I am playing the game. My mom's letter also boosted my morale. These things helped me to boost my courage and strength. Before that I was totally blank as I had no one to talk to or had no spirit to fight during the task. I was very low but after reading my mom's letter and meeting Varun I was back in the game."

Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT Trophy & Rs 25 Lakh; Fans Congratulate!

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Thanks Everyone For Her Win, Celebrates With Varun Sood & Rannvijay Singha

Divya praised her family and Varun's sisters, who were rooting for her on social media and said that they have always been people with strong opinions. She feels lucky to have such people around with whom she can maintain her individuality. She further added that they have always been her strength, were supportive to her and appreciated her for whatever she did in her life.