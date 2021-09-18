Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT Trophy & Rs 25 Lakh; Fans Congratulate!
The first of its kind Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale was held today (September 18). The digital version of Bigg Boss was aired on Voot. Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat were top 5 contestants who fought for the trophy. The finale was graced by Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as guests.
Pratik
Sehajpal
took
the
briefcase
and
was
out
of
the
finale
race.
But
he
got
direct
entry
to
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
15.
Among
top
4,
Raqesh
was
eliminated
first
followed
by
Shamita,
which
left
Divya
and
Nishant
among
top
2.
Finally,
Karan
Johar
announced
the
winner
as
Ragini
MMS
2
Returns
actress
Divya.
The
actress
took
home
the
trophy
and
Rs
25
lakh.
Netizens expected this and fans, who were already trending #DESERVINGWINNERDIVYA, were extremely happy with her win.
Kavita rani: Congratulations Partying face #DivyaAgrawal.
Swapnil Undirwade: CONGRATULATIONS DESERVING WIN. DIVYA gamer.
Ankita Mishra: She totally deserve this.
Tanisha: Reality show queen. DESERVING WINNER DIVYA. #DivyaAgrawal so happy to see this.
Divya Agrawal_: Ye toh hona hi tha. @Divyakitweet. you deserve this #BBOTT #DivyaAgrawal title.....congratulations love you.
QUEEN: Yes..Queen Won..#DivyaAgrawal totally deserving. N i hope she enters BB15...she will kill it for sure.#BigBossOTT. DESERVING WINNER DIVYA. #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss.
Infernal: So happy that #DivyaAgrawal won the #BiggBossOTT she definitely deserved it. Wohhhoo!! Congratulations!! Thanks to the makers for listening to the audience.
(Social media posts are not edited)