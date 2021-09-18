Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT Trophy & Rs 25 Lakh; Fans Congratulate!

The first of its kind Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale was held today (September 18). The digital version of Bigg Boss was aired on Voot. Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat were top 5 contestants who fought for the trophy. The finale was graced by Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as guests.

Pratik Sehajpal took the briefcase and was out of the finale race. But he got direct entry to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Among top 4, Raqesh was eliminated first followed by Shamita, which left Divya and Nishant among top 2. Finally, Karan Johar announced the winner as Ragini MMS 2 Returns actress Divya. The actress took home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh.



Netizens expected this and fans, who were already trending #DESERVINGWINNERDIVYA, were extremely happy with her win.

Kavita rani: Congratulations Partying face #DivyaAgrawal.

Swapnil Undirwade: CONGRATULATIONS DESERVING WIN. DIVYA gamer.

Ankita Mishra: She totally deserve this.

Tanisha: Reality show queen. DESERVING WINNER DIVYA. #DivyaAgrawal so happy to see this.

Divya Agrawal_: Ye toh hona hi tha. @Divyakitweet. you deserve this #BBOTT #DivyaAgrawal title.....congratulations love you.

QUEEN: Yes..Queen Won..#DivyaAgrawal totally deserving. N i hope she enters BB15...she will kill it for sure.#BigBossOTT. DESERVING WINNER DIVYA. #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss.

Infernal: So happy that #DivyaAgrawal won the #BiggBossOTT she definitely deserved it. Wohhhoo!! Congratulations!! Thanks to the makers for listening to the audience.

