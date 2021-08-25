Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Gets Eliminated From The House For Getting Physical With Pratik Sehejpal

With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT is witnessing some high-voltage drama and huge arguments between contestants in the house. Now, Pratik Sehejpal and Nishant Bhat just got into an ugly physical fight amidst the 'Red Flag' task with Boss Man Zeeshan Khan. Things soon got out of control with Zeeshan getting physical with Pratik.

As a result, Zeeshan Khan is being evicted from the BB house. Yes, you heard it right!! After an ugly fight with Pratik and Nishant, Zeeshan has been asked to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house. The shocking turn of events has left the housemates stunned as they have to bid goodbye to the actor. Zeeshan’s connection Divya Agarwal and the other contestants are seen getting emotional at his sudden ouster.

As we all are well aware, violence isn't something that which is allowed on the show, so Bigg Boss had to take the decision of throwing him out of the house. Zeeshan was asked to leave with immediate effect and his exit comes on the heels of Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath eviction which took place earlier this past weekend. The duo was eliminated from the show due to less number of votes.

With Zeeshan’s sudden eviction, the show is left with a handful contestants who are giving it their all to emerge as the winner of the show. Bigg Boss OTT currently has Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat and Milind Gaba as contestants on the show.