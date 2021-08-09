Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Packs A Dozen Of Bathrobes For The Show; Says ‘I Am A Little Crazy Person’

Kumkum Bhagya actor and bathrobe video fame Zeeshan Khan has entered the Bigg Boss OTT yesterday (August 8, 2021) with his stylish appearance. He came on stage in a bathrobe and stunned host Karan Johar. Later, his 'Over The Top' attire remind Karan of Ranveer Singh, who is known for his OTT fashion sense in Bollywood.

For the unversed, the actor had travelled from Goa to Mumbai in a bathrobe. His video had gone viral on social media. In a statement shared with the media, Zeeshan Khan said, "It may have acted as a catalyst but I am sure the makers have seen a lot more. The bottom line is that my curiosity & questioning of logic have led me to Bigg Boss!"

Moreover, the actor also said that he is a little crazy person and believes in questioning the norms rather than blindly following them. He said, "I am hoping to walk on a path that leads me towards winning my audience's heart as well as hopefully inching towards the trophy." Interestingly, if reports are to be believed, Zeeshan has packed close to a dozen of bathrobes for the house. He is planning to wear a lot of bathrobes to get the attention of the audience. Looks like, he is all set to mesmerize fans with his charm and dashing attitude inside the house.

Talking about his connection, Zeeshan Khan has entered the house with his connection Urfi Javed. The duo has been knowing each other for a long time. Hence, it would be interesting to see how their dynamics change inside the house. Apart from that, Zeeshan also engaged in a war of words with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.