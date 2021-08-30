Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Says ‘I Have Immense Respect For Karan Johar Sir’

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the Bigg Boss OTT house last week for pushing Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during the task. Zeeshan's eviction indeed shocked his fans as they were disappointed with the makers' decision of eliminating their favourite and favouring Nishant and Pratik for their behaviour.

On the other hand, netizens also criticised Karan Johar for his hosting skills and targeting Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Recently, Zeeshan was asked if KJo was unfair to him. In an interaction with the paparazzi, the actor said, "The only thing I regret about that evening is, I should've been allowed to say my side of the story. But still, I have immense respect for Karan Johar sir. He was just doing his work as a host and I was doing my job as a contestant. The show format itself is so stressful that he must be also thinking a lot of things in his mind. It tests your patience but I am sure the janta must have seen my side."

Moreover, Zeeshan Khan also spoke about his pictures with bruises after being eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house. He said, "Ye to choti moti kharoche hain jo task mein lagti rehti hai. But if he said he was pushing me behind for his self-defence then how did I get these many bruises on my body?"

Talking about Zeeshan Khan, he was a connection to Divya Agarwal. The actor also had a massive fight with Urfi Javed inside the Bigg Boss house. She expressed her happiness about Zeeshan's eviction. Meanwhile, reports state that Zeeshan will make re-entry inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.