Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Injury Photos After Exit; Fans Call His Eviction An Unfair One, See Tweets!

In a shocking turn of events, Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the Bigg Boss OTT house today for getting into a physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehejpal. The actor was embroiled in a huge fight with Pratik and Nishant Bhat during a task. However, things quickly escalated between Pratik and Zeeshan, resulting in the latter’s eviction from the show.

Post his ouster, the Kumkum Bhagya actor took to his Instagram to share pictures of injury marks and bruises all over his body. Zeeshan had reportedly sustained injuries after the brawl with Pratik earlier in the day. He shared the pics with a folded hand emoji as his caption. Check out the post below:

As soon as the actor was booted out of the show, fans took to social media to vent out their anger against Bigg Boss’ decision to evict Zeeshan. They call it an unfair decision and were of the opinion that it was Pratik who pushed Zeeshan first. On the other hand, some other viewers questioned Bigg Boss' intentions whilst recalling the fact that when Sidharth Shukla pushed Asim Riaz, he wasn't asked to leave. Take a look at the tweets below:

I saw the clip. #PratikSehajpal clearly pushed #ZeeshanKhan first. Tou Zeeshan dhake khaney tou nai aya hai na!! @ColorsTV — 𝓑𝓲𝔂𝓪 ✨💛 (@Dr__Foodie) August 25, 2021

Shocking :#ZeeshanKhan is evicted from #BiggBossOTT house



Sidharth Shukla has pushed #AsimRiaz much much harder but he escaped



Different rules for different person @BiggBoss ???? — Suraj♡ᴾᴿᴬʸ ᶠᴼᴿ ᴬᶠᴳᴬᴺ (@RockstarJaddu) August 25, 2021

Did he evict sidarth shukla?? Did they evict in the all seasons??#ZeeshanKhan was a good player 🙏#BiggBossOTT — tanu (@tanu_jitin2305) August 25, 2021

#ZeeshanKhan evicted blindfoldedly by #bigboss that he broke a rule,

Guys, Makers are trying their level best to break D's heart and to put her alone🥺 She is crying.....#DivyaAgarwal #WeStandByDivya #QueenAgarwal — divya.the.model (Sherni Agarwal) (@ModelDivya) August 25, 2021

#BiggBoss is definitely biased towards #PratikSehajpal



They conveniently forgot all the physical pushes by Pratik and was waiting to #ZeeshanKhan retaliate so that they can evict him.



UNFAIR!#BiggBossOTT — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, a few other viewers noted that Divya Agarwal had instigated Zeeshan to rile up Pratik in the task, but it ended up backfiring on Divya and Zeeshan. Some other fans sided with Pratik on the matter whilst tweeting about his emotional breakdown, later in the day in front of his ex-connection Akshara Singh. Take a look!

Ppl saying it was unfair eviction

Look at this

The way he is pushing constantly not even once like constantly is vry dangerous. he can harm anyone seriously, Pratik didn't go to that level or physical violence ever #BiggBossOTT #PratikSehajpal #Zeeshan pic.twitter.com/pf3lGTkDOS — Bollywood Spy (@Bollyspy_) August 25, 2021

Crying is how your heart speaks

When your lips can't explain the pain you feel !!!#PratikSehajpal #Aksharasingh



PURE BOND PRAKSHARA pic.twitter.com/tvYnFX8xbW — ♡☆𝖋𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖆 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖐z ✨✨ (@Iamfatimashaikz) August 25, 2021

Nishant thinks he's the most popular

Zeeshan thinks he's the most popular

Meanwhile the most popular contestant #PratikSehajpal thinks he's weak. I can't wait for the day when he finally gets the idea of the amount of support he's getting outside

ONLY PRATIK MATTERS — Risha (@JustRanting2020) August 25, 2021