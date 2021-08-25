    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Injury Photos After Exit; Fans Call His Eviction An Unfair One, See Tweets!

      In a shocking turn of events, Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the Bigg Boss OTT house today for getting into a physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehejpal. The actor was embroiled in a huge fight with Pratik and Nishant Bhat during a task. However, things quickly escalated between Pratik and Zeeshan, resulting in the latter’s eviction from the show.

      Post his ouster, the Kumkum Bhagya actor took to his Instagram to share pictures of injury marks and bruises all over his body. Zeeshan had reportedly sustained injuries after the brawl with Pratik earlier in the day. He shared the pics with a folded hand emoji as his caption. Check out the post below:

      A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshankhan)

      As soon as the actor was booted out of the show, fans took to social media to vent out their anger against Bigg Boss’ decision to evict Zeeshan. They call it an unfair decision and were of the opinion that it was Pratik who pushed Zeeshan first. On the other hand, some other viewers questioned Bigg Boss' intentions whilst recalling the fact that when Sidharth Shukla pushed Asim Riaz, he wasn't asked to leave. Take a look at the tweets below:

      Meanwhile, a few other viewers noted that Divya Agarwal had instigated Zeeshan to rile up Pratik in the task, but it ended up backfiring on Divya and Zeeshan. Some other fans sided with Pratik on the matter whilst tweeting about his emotional breakdown, later in the day in front of his ex-connection Akshara Singh. Take a look!

      X