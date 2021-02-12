Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu Wants Rubina Dilaik To Win, Calls Her ‘One Hell Of A Strong Girl’

Bigg Boss 14 is fast inching towards its finale with every passing episode. This has led the viewers along with the celebs following the show root for their favourite contestants to win the trophy. Now, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has also come out in support of Rubina Dilaik in the show who is proving herself to be one of the most promising contenders for the same.

Bipasha Basu took to her social media handle to cheer for Rubina Dilaik in the show. The actor shared a picture of Rubina from the show wherein the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor can be seen sporting a balloon sleeved blue formal shirt along with her lovely wavy locks and radiant makeup. Bipasha captioned the picture stating, "Watched Bigg Boss 14, this girl Rubina Dilaik is one hell of a strong girl. Should surely win. Best of luck to her." Bipasha also captioned her tweet using, #DeservingWinnerRubina which left all the fans of Rubina overjoyed. Check out the tweet shared by the Omkara actor.

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu was rooting for TV actor Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13. Arti is also a close friend of Bipasha and her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The previous season saw Karan enter the house and reveal how his wife Bipasha is rooting for Arti and Asim Riaz in the show. Talking about the current season, the latest episode saw Rubina Dilaik emerge as the winner of the Ticket To Finale Task. The actor has been nominated as a punishment for throwing water on Rakhi Sawant so she could not become safe from the nomination but was given an option to make another contestant safe from the nomination and thus, the first finalist of the show. Rubina chose to save Nikki Tamboli from the nominations and made her the first finalist of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Google Declares Rubina Dilaik Winner!

Rubina Dilaik's winning the Ticket To Finale task did not go down well with contestants Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aly Goni. They called out Paras Chhabra for cheating during the task after he announced Rubina as the winner. It will be interesting to see who ends up emerging as the winner of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Rubina Dilaik Wins Ticket To Finale; Is Nikki Tamboli The First Finalist?