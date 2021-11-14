Bishakh Jyoti Feels Grateful On Being A Part Of Jury In Zee TV's SA RE GA MA PA With Shankar Mahadevan

Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Krantikari Guruji The Times ahead as a best music director, had started his journey with the reality show Zee TV's SA RE GA MA PA, composed music for many albums and films like Gone Kesh, and has closely worked with music stalwarts like Sajid Wajid and Shankar Mahadevan.

Currently he is a part of the great grand jury of Zee TV's SA RE GA MA and feels extremely grateful as he started his journey from the same show. He states,"ZEE SRGMP stage is a place where I worship and today whatever I am is only because of this platform. Vishal Ji, Sajid-Wajid Ji were my mentors 10 yrs back on the same stage. And after 10 long years when I am sitting as a JURY along with these great musicians is something which is a blessing of God. Shankar Ji is my idol and I admire Himesh Ji from my very childhood so sharing the same platform with them makes me feel very happy from bottom of my heart."

Sharing about the struggles of initial days he says,"Starting my musical carreer in 2010 with ZEE TV SRGMP, the journey was not very much smooth and in many places I had to prove myself again and again. But definitely God is so kind on me that I came across many music stalwarts in the industry who has helped me a lot to groom as a musician and also who has accepted my music and has helped me to learn a lot."

Talking about the challenges in his journey he adds,"As such there were no major challenges but yes definitely rejections were there because you cannot expect same musical taste for everyone. Since I don't have any Godfather in the industry, by God's grace I got many helping hands in the industry who has helped me a lot to become where I am today."

The National Award winner also shares his views on the remake of old songs being these days and says,"I don't have any negative feeling about remakes. But these days industry is seeing too much remakes which might be at some point of time making things boring. Also I feel because of remake creativity or the creative aspect of a music director is getting restricted somewhere. The hunger of creativity should get more n more bigger so that industry gets new and fresh compositions rather than more and more remakes."

Revealing about her upcoming projects he said,"Upcoming film Lucknow Times is a feature film made by director Sudipto Sen. The story is all about a maoist area in Lucknow and a wonderful journey of young people there. It's a good film and I hope everyone will like it. Major star casts are like Divya Dutta, Subrata Dutta and many others."