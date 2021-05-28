Broken But Beautiful 3: 6 Reasons Why Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee's Show Is A Must-Watch

Sidharth Shukla

The first reason to watch the show is none other than Sidharth Shukla. He will be seen in fiction show after about two years (his last show was Dil Se Dil Tak). No doubt he is an amazing actor. His looks, especially his smile will woo viewers for sure. Well, it won't be wrong if we say that he is aging backwards! If you are missing him on-screen, especially his Bigg Boss 13 avatar (the aggressive look) then you must watch this show.

Fresh Pair & Amazing Chemistry

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's pairing looks fresh and their sizzling chemistry will definitely impress the audiences.

A Love Story

It's for those who love 'love stories'! The show indeed has a unique love story. Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai- two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. But as we know, opposites attract! They fall in love without even realising it and later experience heartbreak. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions and their journey comes full circle when they both realise that it is too hard to fall out of love than to fall in it.

Amazing Songs

The songs are melodious and you will want to listen to it on loop. Apart from the iconic song 'Yeh Kya Hua', new songs of this season- 'Mere Liye', 'Tere Naal' and 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' are already fans' favourite.

Dialogues

Like previous seasons, this show also has some powerful dialogues. 'Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hi', 'Naam bante hai risk se ...ch**iye bante ishq se' and 'I am warrior... jeet lungi jo mera hai' are a few best onliners.

& Of course Harleen & Vikrant's Entry

Yes, there is guest appearance of audiences' favourite couple from season 1 and 2- Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey aka Sameera and Veer. We assume that they will play a crucial role in making one of them or both Rumi and Agastya realise their love for each other.