Broken But Beautiful 3: Akshaye Khanna & Shehnaaz Praise Sidharth Shukla; Actress Reveals Sid's Nickname

Recently, the makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 released the trailer, which featured Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Sidharth's amazing acting skills not only impressed fans but also Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna and Sid's Bigg Boss co-contestants and friend Shehnaaz Gill. The duo took to Twitter to heap praise on Sidharth's performance.

Akshaye Khanna tweeted, "From BB13 to #BrokenButBeautiful3 @sidharth_shukla has shown immense growth. The trailer looks absolutely brilliant. Best Wishes 🙂."

Punjabi singer-actress and Sidharth's friend Shehnaaz too couldn't stop gushing over Sidharth and also revealed Sid's nickname. She wrote, "Hey @sidharth_shukla I justtt watched the trailer of #BrokenButBeautiful3 Kullu you just killed it My Kullu as Agasthya Rao kya baat h kya baaat h sahi h."Shehnaaz also commented on Sidharth's trailer post, "Wow @realsidharthshukla u r the best 🔥."

Well, not just Akshaye and Shehnaaz, even Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik praised the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

Armaan wrote, "You've done fab job bro. Can't wait to see the whole series!" while Amaal tweeted, "Bro you killed it and it's beyond beautiful they way you've portrayed the broken lover.... #KyaKiyaHainTune @sidharth_shukla game changer."

For the uninitiated, in the trailer, that was released recently, Sidharth is introduced as 'angry young man of the Hindi theater' to which he replies with a powerful dialogue, "Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hi." Agastya then meets Rumi and they get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship but soon fall in love! What follows later is a story of heartbreak, longing, love and lust, which takes the audiences on a ride full of twists and turns.