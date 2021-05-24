Broken But Beautiful 3: The Much-Awaited Song ‘Tere Naal’ Featuring Sidharth & Sonia Is Out!

After 'Mere Liya' the makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 have released the much-awaited song 'Tere Naal' that features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The soft number, which is composed, sung and written by Akhil Sachdeva, perfectly establishes love between Agastya and Rumi, played by Sidharth and Sonai, respectively. 'Tere Naal' gives a sneak peek into the soul of the digital show.

The music is soothing to the ears and Akhil's voice is magical! The adorable on-screen chemistry of the fresh pair Sidharth and Sonia has indeed impressed the audiences, and the song is trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

FAIZ: Am I the only one who get goosebumps on these scene n forget everytime that it's reel only not real life expression of @sidharth_shukla. May be it's the magic of our champ and the love of mine for him. @AkhilNasha #TereNaal #BrokenButBeauiful3.

@EUshaRani1: Oh man!!! This song #TereNaal is awestruck... SID,ur a masterpiece ✨. #SoniaRathee did a fantabulous job❤ #BrokenButBeautiful3 will be a super duper hit for sure... Every second is more imp! They did wid their eyes❤❤ #SidharthShukla I love u yaar😘😘 TERENAAL OUT NOW.

Shubhi: Sidharth love #TereNaal So much!!! This is your song!!! The way it suits every emotions of Agastya is 🔥🔥🔥Not getting over the song anytime soon!!

Snigdha Suchi: #TereNaal is an absolute amazing one from #BrokenButBeautiful3 gallery 😍❤ Falling more for #AgastyaRao 's adding shades 🥺🔥 TERE NAAL OUT NOW 🥰@sidharth_shukla bhai you are killing it there 💃💃💖 🙌🙌🙌#SidharthShukla.

Sahil: really loved the new song #TereNaal the way you have acted,your every expression were perfect. The series will be a huge hit. All the best bhaiya😊❤ TERE NAAL OUT NOW.

For the uninitiated, Broken But Beautiful 3 is produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 and directed by Priyanka Ghose. Apart from Sidharth and Sonia, the show features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Broken But Beautiful 3 will stream on ALTBalaji on May 29, 2021.