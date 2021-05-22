Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee’s Song 'Mere Liye' Is All About Obsession & Denial

The first song from ALTBalaji's highly anticipated and most loved franchise Broken But Beautiful 3 titled 'Mere Liye' is out. It showcases the complexities of Rumi's (Sonia Rathee) and Agastya's (Sidharth Shukla) relationship.

Composed, sung and penned by the versatile Akhil Sachdeva, the composition has all the ingredients to be a chartbuster among music lovers. Akhil's mellifluous voice is fitting to the song's mood and his lyrics make 'Mere Liye' a potential entry in the playlist of every die-hard romantic. The official description of the melody reads, "The intensity of Rumi and Agastya's love + Akhil's magical touch = #MereLiye. Listen to this soulful song from #BrokenButBeautifulS3 now."

From what we can make out in the video, the song is about Agastya's obsession and denial towards Rumi and comes to a point when he narrates his story about him and Rumi. The melodious song is all about the essence and feeling of love.

Akhil Sachdeva says, "'Mere Liye' was the last song to be made for the album. The makers wanted an out and out heartbreak song, and I am glad they allowed me to explore. It's a very heart-wrenching and powerful melody. The song will always be special because the day I started making it, I lost my sister to Covid. I didn't know if I was ready to make it, but I think the whole vibe got me going for the song and that's how it became what it is sounding right now. There are a lot of personal emotions attached to it and it goes right with Sidharth's personality and overall vibe of the show. I dedicate this song to my sister."

"Both my songs 'Tere Naal' and 'Mere Liye' are powerful melodies with great sound and production value. I am expecting both my songs to be winners. The hook line of the songs has already won hearts," he adds.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai- two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. But as we know, opposites attract! Both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed.

Eventually, they both experienced love and heartbreak. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions. And their journey comes full circle when they both realise that it is too hard to fall out of love than to fall in it.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken But Beautiful 3 features Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee along with Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Stay tuned to ALTBalaji's social media handles as the show releases on May 29, 2021.