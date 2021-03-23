Celebration Of Dance Is Equally Important As The Technique & Forms, Says Geeta Kapur, Judge Of Super Dancer 4

This Holi, Sony Entertainment Television will bring back to the screens Super Dancer – Chapter 4, a new season of the successful franchise. Super Dancer Chapter 4 will celebrate Nachpan Ka Tyohaar, which is the celebration of dance in all its glory. Keeping up with the festive fervour, the new season will present phenomenal talent on television and felicitate the future of dance.

This season will be grander when it comes to the versatility of talent and the entertainment quotient. Hosted by the dynamic duo – Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi the judges’ panel will bring back the terrific trio – Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu. Geeta Kapur who is a well-known choreographer and has had many popular songs to her credit, is happy to be associated with the hit show such as Super Dancer – Chapter 4.

Talking about being part of the Super Dancer clan, Geeta says, “I am excited to be part of the new season, Super Dancer – Chapter 4! I am blessed to be back on the judge's seat of such an incredible show that has given platform to superlative talent from across the country. This season will highlight Nahcpan Ka Tyohaar, to celebrate dance in all its glory and promises to engage one and all in its festive fervour. The celebration of dance is equally crucial as the technique and the forms. It’s important to have fun on stage even when you’re in a competition. We want to bring forth talent who enjoy what they do and that reflects in their performances as well.”

She adds, “This show has a special place in my heart. It’s such a great platform that gives amazing opportunities to these talented kids who respectfully earn their place. We have got some unbelievable talent this time and I can’t wait to see their versatility.”

Watch Super Dancer – Chapter 4 starting March 27th, every Saturday to Sunday at 8.00 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer 4 Promos: Makers Unveil Two Contestants Of The Dance Reality Show

ALSO READ: Sony TV Announces Super Dancer 4, Starting March 27, Promising Nachpan Ka Tyohaar!