Cezanne Khan On Being Compared To Vivian Dsena In Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Cezanne Khan, who became household name with his role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is back with Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, after a haitus of 12 years. The actor will be seen replacing Vivian Dsena as Harman in the show. While many of them are loving his entry, a few of them want original Harman in the show. Recently, in an interview with TOI, Cezanne spoke about taking up Shakti and reacted to the comparisons with Vivian.

About people still remembering him as Anurag Basu, despite his decade-long absence on-screen, he said he hasn't decoded the reason, but feels it is God's mercy and he can't take credit for it as it is not in his hands. He feels he can only control is how he can play the character and maintain his fitness level.

When asked why he chose to make a comeback with an ongoing show instead of a new project, he said, "I loved my role, and that's the only reason I took up the show. When you see the graph of the character, you will understand what I am talking about."

Cezanne is not worried about the comparisons with Vivian, who played the role of Harman for over three years. He said that every actor has unique style and he is going to bring something different to the show. He added that he is both bothered about the ratings or comparisons else he won't be able to concentrate on his work.

The KZK actor also added that since he faced cameras after 12 long years, he did have mild anxiety, but the excitement of facing camera helped him overcome it.

