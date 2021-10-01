Chahatt Khanna’s Ex-Husband Farhan Mirza Gets Relief From Supreme Court In Sexual & Physical Abuse Case

TV actress Chahatt Khanna's ex-husband Farhan Shahrukh Mirza recently granted relief from arrest until further orders by the Supreme Court. For the unversed, Chahatt had reportedly levelled charges of alleged mental and physical abuse, forceful termination of pregnancies, unnatural sex, and making a video of these acts against her estranged husband, Farhan Shahrukh Mirza.

According to the IANS report, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka passed an order on September 30, 2021. In order, the justices state, "Issue notice, returnable on November 8, 2021... In the meanwhile, there shall be a stay on arrest of the petitioner in FIR No.431/2018, police station Oshiwara, District Mumbai, until further orders. The petitioner shall cooperate in the pending investigation."

Let us tell you, Farhan Mirza is being represented by senior advocates Siddharth Aggarwal and Ejaz Maqbool. They had moved the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court rejected Mirza's anticipatory bail plea in September 1 decision. The apex court has also ordered them to submit a copy of the petition to the standing counsel of Maharashtra.

In his petition, Farhan Mirza said, "It is submitted without prejudice that at its worst, this is a case of a marriage between two parties, both of whom have had successful careers in their respective fields, going through tough times." Mirza also claimed that his estranged wife is a habitual liar and she had previously done the same with her former husband. For the unversed, Chahatt had alleged that Mirza under the influence of drugs, committed an unnatural offence as contemplated under Section 377 of the IPC with her.

The next hearing of the infamous case is on November 8, 2021. Talking about their marriage, Chahatt and Mirza got married in 2013. The couple has two daughters Zohar and Amaira. She had filed for divorce in 2018.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.