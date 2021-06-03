Chahatt Khanna On Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Fight: They Should Not Talk In Media, It Makes No Sense

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage has hit a rough patch. The actors got into fight recently which went out of control and Karan got arrested. After getting bail, Karan made a few shocking revealtions against his actress-wife. The actress accused Karan of physical assault and claimed that he has an extramarital affair. A few of their celebrity friends have reacted to the fight. Now, Chahatt Khanna said that the couple should not talk in media and it makes no sense.

Chahatt feels that they should not wash their dirty linen in public. She further told Zoom, "I was dazed and (it) took me back in time. I have been hiding away. It affected me a lot. I personally think you should not wash your dirty linen in public. It is not respectable. I do not support it. They should not talk in media and (it) makes no sense. I am nobody to say. Coming out in public and talking about your affairs is not cool."

Recently, even Kavita Kaushik had same opinion. She advised the couple to resolve issues legally and not become an object for entertainment in the public eye.

Actress Kashmera Shah and fashion designer Rohit Verma supported Nisha Rawal and revealed that Karan is lying and he has messed up with a lot of financial mess.

Gaurav Mehra didn't want to support anyone as he said both of them are his friends. While Rohan Mehra said that he has never seen Karan losing his temper and Manveer Gurjar said he was caring and humble, and asked the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor to be strong and patient.

