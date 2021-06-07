Chahatt Khanna On Not Returning To TV: I Can’t Be A Part Of Something That I Can’t Relate To

TV actress Chahatt Khanna, who is known for featuring in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Qubool Hai and others, recently revealed why she is not returning to television right now. For the unversed, Chahatt married twice and after facing bitter experiences in both the marriages, she has started believing in companionship. The actress has two daughters - Zoharr and Amaira from her second husband Farhan Mirza.

Recently, Chahatt Khanna had a candid conversation with Times of India, during which she revealed that she doesn't want to return to the small screen. While citing the reason behind switching from entertainment to handling an e-commerce website, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress stated that it gives her the freedom to work around her kids and schedule.

Chahatt Khanna On Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Fight: They Should Not Talk In Media, It Makes No Sense

Speaking about the reason behind not doing TV shows right now, Chahatt Khanna said, "Honestly TV shows are a big commitment and very time-consuming, and getting something sensible on TV is also a challenge as there aren't many options available. I can't be a part of something that I can't relate to. I'm open to doing projects that are interesting and worth the time but I don't see myself taking up any daily soap at the moment as it's a big commitment."

Chahatt Khanna On COVID-19 Lockdown: It Has Done Beautiful Things To Me & My Mental Health

Marriage is not on the cards for Chahatt, as the actress said that she is busy managing her work, home and children. She feels good in her own space. Talking about her career, Chahatt Khanna was last seen in the music video 'Quarantine Love' with Mika Singh. Apart from several TV shows, the actress has featured in movies like The Film, Thank You, Prassthanam and many others.