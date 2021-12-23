Chahatt Khanna Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Rohan Gandotra

Recently, Rohan Gandotra shared a romantic picture with Chahatt Khanna that made many to speculate if the couple is dating. However, it turned out to be wrong, as it was the poster of their music video. When Chahatt was asked if she is dating the actor, she clarified that they are doing a few projects together and that's the reason that they are often seen together.

The actress was quoted by HT as saying, "Rohan and I are working on four projects, back to back. That's the reason we're hanging out together."

She feels that her personal life, especially her dating life comes under media scrunity because of her previous controversies, but she said that she is in much better state of mind after her divorce. She added that although she might be struggling professionally, but on the personal front, she is happy with her daughters.

The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress said that she is managing her daughters single-handedly. Although being a single mother is challenging, she said that it also gives her a lot of power to fight back.

She feels that there is nothing wrong in women for remarrying and getting into relationships after having children believes there's nothing wrong. Chahatt concluded by saying "They have all the right to think about remarriage and even live-in relationships. Why not? We all need companions."