    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chahatt Khanna Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Rohan Gandotra

      By
      |

      Recently, Rohan Gandotra shared a romantic picture with Chahatt Khanna that made many to speculate if the couple is dating. However, it turned out to be wrong, as it was the poster of their music video. When Chahatt was asked if she is dating the actor, she clarified that they are doing a few projects together and that's the reason that they are often seen together.

      The actress was quoted by HT as saying, "Rohan and I are working on four projects, back to back. That's the reason we're hanging out together."

      Chahatt Khanna & Rohan Gandotra

      She feels that her personal life, especially her dating life comes under media scrunity because of her previous controversies, but she said that she is in much better state of mind after her divorce. She added that although she might be struggling professionally, but on the personal front, she is happy with her daughters.

      Shehnaaz Gill's Pic In Lucifer Poster Stuns Fans; Actress Shares Video Which Says Asli Bigg Boss Main Hi HoonShehnaaz Gill's Pic In Lucifer Poster Stuns Fans; Actress Shares Video Which Says Asli Bigg Boss Main Hi Hoon

      Sirf Tum's Shalini Kapoor Calls Vivian Dsena A Charm; Says Karan V Grover Is Doing A Great Job In UdaariyaanSirf Tum's Shalini Kapoor Calls Vivian Dsena A Charm; Says Karan V Grover Is Doing A Great Job In Udaariyaan

      The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress said that she is managing her daughters single-handedly. Although being a single mother is challenging, she said that it also gives her a lot of power to fight back.

      She feels that there is nothing wrong in women for remarrying and getting into relationships after having children believes there's nothing wrong. Chahatt concluded by saying "They have all the right to think about remarriage and even live-in relationships. Why not? We all need companions."

      Comments
      Read more about: chahatt khanna rohan gandotra
      Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X