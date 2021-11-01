Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Blessed With Baby Girl, Latter Shares First Photo Of Their Daughter

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has announced the birth of his newborn baby on Monday, November 1, 2021. He took to his Instagram account and shared pictures from the hospital with his wife, actress Charu Asopa and the baby girl.

Rajeev shared a couple of photos of their newborn daughter from the hospital and wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God."

One of the photos shows a moving moment for the couple as they held their little one in their arms for the first time. Another shows Rajeev panting a kiss on Charu's head, while the last one shows Rajeev cradling their newborn baby.

Charu Asopa's Due Date Around Sushmita Sen's Birthday! Rajeev Sen And Charu Excited About New Phase

Back in May 2021, Charu Asopa had announced the news of expecting her first child with Rajeev. Both Rajeev and Charu had been sharing adorable glimpses from their pregnancy diary on their social media accounts. Sushmita Sen has revealed earlier that the baby could possibly arrive on her birthday which is November 19.

Charu has also shared adorable pictures from the baby shower. The pictures went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable moments from the event.

Talking about the first sonography, Charu said during an interview, "The moment I got goosebumps was when I did my first sonography in the 6th week. I still get goosebumps when I recall hearing my baby's heartbeat for the first time. Oh my god, it was magical, unbelievable. That's the first time I realised that I have another human inside me. It's a very different feeling and can't be described in words."

Charu Asopa Shares Memorable Moment From Her Baby Shower Ceremony

Notably, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019, after four months of dating. The two tied the knot in a court marriage ceremony followed by Rajasthani and Bengali ceremonies in Goa among family and friends.