Chhavi Mittal Lashes Out At A Troll Who Body-Shamed Her And Called Her ‘Skeleton’

TV actress Chhavi Mittal recently got body-shamed by a social media user for having a slim figure. The Naaginn actress took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a comment that she received on one of her videos on YouTube. In the comment, a user named 'Ab Bas' wrote, "Plz don't mind u look skinny. Look at ur hands looking like a skeleton. So much dieting. I m a doctor by profession I have 2 daughters I am also fitness freak. But plz never recommend ur diet to anyone." (sic)

Well, this comment from so-called doctor left Chhavi Mittal angry as she took to her Instagram handle and shared a long note. In her caption, Chhavi criticized the user for body-shaming her and said that calling someone 'skinny' is as disrespectful as calling them fat.

The actress wrote, "I was quietly going through the comments on my recent videos and there were some nice ones, some not so nice, and some which offered really constructive criticism. Thank you for that! And then there was this sitting there staring me in the face. Well, dear "Ab Bas", I just want to say, ab bas. Let's stop women body-shaming women. My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing. Also, calling someone "skinny" is as disrespectful as calling them fat. Dear mothers, have you ever been body-shamed? #bodyshaming."

See the post

Notably, Chhavi Mittal's husband Mohit Hussein came out in her support and commented on the post. He wrote, "These are people who have nothing better to do in their own lives...you are a Rockstar."

Talking about Chhavi Mittal's personal life, the 40-year-old actress got married to Mohit Hussein and they have two kids - son Arham and daughter Areeza. They co-own a digital production company, Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT). Talking about her TV shows, she has featured in daily soaps like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat and so on.