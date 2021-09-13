Chhavi Pandey: I Don't Think I Will Be Typecast As A Devi (Exclusive)

SAB TV's Shubh Laabh is her second stint as a Goddess. After the ill-fated Namah, Chhavi Pandey is again playing a goddess in the new SAB TV show, Shubh Laabh.

"But here, the character arc is different. I am not your typical Devi who does all the heavy lifting. My goddess Lakshmi avatar only inspires the lead played by Geetanjali Tikekar to solve her problems. In real life, we always have to fight our own battles, right! The divine is only there to show us the way, period."

"I don't think I will get typecast as a Devi. Today's TV audience is more receptive to talented work; they no longer judge you by the genre," she added.

Chhavi refused to dwell on her character's look, saying, "Why don’t you check it yourself when our above Jay Mehta production goes on air from 13th of this month?"

Patnaite Chhavi is entirely satisfied with her TV journey so far. "Unlike most leads, so far I have been fortunate to play different characters/genres, i.e. Boond Ishq, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya (fantasy), and Ladies Special 2 (social)." Her last outing was the romantic Dangal TV show, Prem Bandhan, which shut shop earlier this year.

How is it working with SAB TV? "loving their light-hearted genre, I always wanted to work with them and here I am."

Given the channel's USP, what will bring the humour element?

"Since I am playing goddess, my character will not invoke the laugh, but the interplay among the various characters will undoubtedly make you smile. To create humour within a mythological setting is indeed a challenge, but we are up to it." The show is inspired by Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar starrer OMG - Oh My God!

Experience of sharing screen space with the super talented Geetanjali? "Great, and I am sure our bond will only get stronger over time. I am getting along well with the whole cast".

Apart from acting, Chhavi also loves to croon. "I started my career as a singer, but destiny had other plans. My close friends are aware of my passion for singing. If I ever opt for another career, it would be singing any day."

In closing, Chhavi refused to comment about her link-up with her Prem Bandhan, co-star Reyaansh Vir Chadha. She had recently celebrated her birthday at his place.