Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Amal Sehrawat: My Father’s Death Has Made Me Value My Other Relationships More

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat has recently gone through a very tough phase of his life. The actor lost his father in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. Not only his father, but his mother had also tested positive for COVID-19 twice. The unexpected death of Amal's father has changed him as a person, as he started valuing his other relationships more.

In an interview with Times of India, Amal Sehrawat said, "I have concentrated all my attention on my loved ones now. I have started valuing my mother, wife and my kid even more. My mother has shifted with me to Mumbai. I must say that my father's death has made me value my other relationships more."

Amal Sehrawat further stated that time is the biggest healer. He also revealed an important piece of advice his father gave to him before joining the entertainment industry. He told the actor that he should choose the one which makes him happy and it should be enjoyable. "There was a time in my life when I was feeling low. I was confused about my career and whether I should get into acting or join my family's business," the Choti Sarrdaarni actor added.

Talking about Amal Sehrawat's career, Amal has featured in a show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is currently seen in Choti Sarrdaarni. He has also played key roles in movies like Satya 2, Sarkar 3 and so on. The actor got married to Neha Sehrawat and the couple has a son Krishay.