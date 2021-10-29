Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Anita Raaj: I Wanted To Set An Example That Even After Marriage You Can Be Fit

Anita Raaj has recently resumed shooting her show, Choti Sarrdaarni. Interestingly, the actress hugged Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tightly on the sets of the show. The 59-year-old actress Anita Raaj is a true fitness freak and never misses any chance to keep her body healthy and fit. In the latest interview, the actress revealed that she is a morning person and does Buddhist chants every day.

While speaking about her fitness regime, Anita Raaj told ETimes TV, "Personally, I am mad when it comes to fitness. I want to stay fit for myself and not for anyone else. I truly believe a healthy mind is a healthy body. I make it a point to take out time for fitness. I am a morning person and I wake up at 5:30 and do Buddhist chanting. Post that if I am unable to go to the gym, I go for walking or running. Because for me it is important to do something for my body. If I am on a 9 am shift, I am the happiest. I make sure that there is no break in my fitness regime. I am very passionate about working out."

Anita Raaj further revealed that after marriage she became even more conscious about her fitness. She said that her mother used to do yoga. She said, "I wanted to set an example that even after marriage you can be fit. I always had this mindset." The veteran actress also said that she is very much disciplined when it comes to her eating habits. She said, "I am just careful about what I eat. It's not like, you have done a workout for 2 hours, you can eat anything and everything. You have to stay disciplined which I am and I have no regrets about it. But I also let go and have my cheat days. You should know where to stop."

Talking about Anita Raaj, the actress has worked in several Bollywood films like Ghulami, Naukar Biwi Ka, Prem Geet, Ilzaam, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani, Asli Naqli, Laila and so on. She has also acted in TV shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, 24, Tumhari Pakhi and so on.