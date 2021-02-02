Choti Sarrdaarni: Amal Sehrawat Clarifies He Is Not Quitting But His Track In The Show Has Come To An End

Choti Sarrdaarni will soon undergo major changes. The show will be taking a five years leap. One of the reasons which will lead to the leap is Jagga aka Jagjit's (Amal Sehrawat) death. In an interview with TOI, Amal clarified that he is not quitting the show mid-way, but his track has come to an end, hence exiting the show.

Bidding goodbye to the show, the actor said, "Finally, my track in the show came to an end. I bid adieu to all with a heavy heart but am taking loads of good memories with me to cherish forever. It's not easy when you have worked with the team for so long, but I will keep visiting my co-actors."

Clarifying about his exit, Amal said, "When I got selected for the show I was informed that it's a cameo and my character will die in first six months. With God's grace, people liked my look as a Sardar and also appreciated my performance, henceforth makers decide to extend my track. Now the show will take five-year leap and my character will be killed in a mishap."

Amal was seen in the show for two years and in this duration, the actor became close to the entire team. He said that they shoot for 22 to 24 days together and have developed a close bond with everyone. He added that he feels bad to leave the show but it's necessary.

The actor will be taking a small break and spending time with his family before taking up another project.

