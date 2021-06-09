Choti Sarrdaarni Completes 500 Episodes; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia And Avinesh Rekhi Share Their Thoughts

Colors TV's much-loved show Choti Sarrdaarni recently completed 500 episodes. Starring Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the show is a perfect mix of love, drama and action. Coming back to its achievement, as the show completed a successful run of 500 episodes, cast and crew celebrated the moment by wearing customized t-shirts marking the special occasion.

Photos of the celebration are going viral on social media, one can say that they enjoyed it a lot. Apart from Nimrit and Avinesh, Anita Raaj, Puneet Issar and others are looking cool and stylish in white outfits. Interestingly, the team of Choti Sarrdaarni cut the specially designed chocolate cake with the number '500'.

The show's lead actors Avinesh and Nimrit aka Sarabjit and Meher recently shared their thoughts about the achievement. Avinesh Rekhi shared a statement with media, in which he said, "It has been a remarkable journey and I have savoured every bit of it. As we hit this new milestone, I want to thank everyone who has helped us in this endeavour. I want to thank the fans of the show who have stood by us like a rock and have become a part of our lives. To all those fans, I want to say that there is so much more coming their way in Choti Sarrdaarni, so please continue showering us with your blessings as we aim to achieve more of such special milestones."

On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said that the journey has been sweet and memorable. She said, "Meher's character got me so much love and appreciation from the viewers and I am thankful to each and everyone for that. The cast and crew of the show have been extremely supportive through highs and lows and its all our hard work that makes celebrations and milestones even sweeter. We promise to keep entertaining the viewers and achieving newer milestones as Meher and Sarab's journey will once again take an interesting turn."

Talking about the show, Choti Sarrdaarni is being aired from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.