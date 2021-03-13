Choti Sarrdaarni: Is Kratika Sengar Replacing Nimrit Ahluwalia?

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show which was one of the top shows, has dropped from the top 5 slot. Recently, the makers had introduced a leap, Param was shown all grown up and another child actor Gaurika Sharma (who plays the role of Karanjeet) entered the show. Now, it is being said that Ahluwalia will be exiting and Kratika Sengar will be entering the show!

Well, let us tell you that Nimrit is not quitting the show and Kratika is not replacing her. Apparently, Nimrit has taken a long break due to health issues. It is being said that the actress has severe health problems and is in her hometown as she needs medical care and family's attention. She has temporarily exited the show and might return after her health gets better.

A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Nimrit needs medical care and family's attention. Hence she is back in her hometown as of now. If the show does well and in the process, Nimrit gets better in health, Meher will be brought back. But as of now, there will be no Meher in the storyline for a while."

Also, the new twist in the tale is that Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actress Kratika Sengar will be entering the house in a new avatar. Apparently, she will play the role of Priyanka, a new girl in Sarab's (Avinesh Rekhi) life.

Meanwhile, on the show, Sarab is facing problem because of Kulwant. He also finds Seher, who is unwell as she gets locked up in the cupboard, and assures the kids that he loves and cares for them. In the upcoming episode, Meher will be surprising kids and Sarab as she returns home.

Stay locked to this space for the latest news and updates of the show.

