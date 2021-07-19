Choti Sarrdaarni LEAP: NEW PROMO! Nimrit To Be Seen In NEW Avatar; Mahir Pandhi & Varun Toorkey Enter The Show

Colors' popular show Choti Sarrdaarni is all set to take a big leap. As we revealed earlier, Avinesh Rekhi, Kevina Tak and Anita Raj will be exiting the show. Nimrit Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Meher will be seen playing the role of grown-up Seher (which was played by Kevina), post leap in the show. Also, Mahir Pandhi and Varun Toorkey will be entering the show.

The makers of the show, recently revealed a promo, in which Meher and Sarab are shown dead. Post this, the show will take 16-year leap and Nimrit is shown in all-new avatar. In the promo, Meher and Sarabjit are shown meeting with a sudden and tragic accident that takes their lives, but they leave behind their piece of heart Seher, who has now grown into a strong-willed girl. Her personality is a blend of Meher's resilience and Sarab's honesty and courage and she is shown flaunting her tattoo that reads- MehRab.



Further in the promo, Seher reveals that she had learnt from her parents to trust in love. It is then they introduce to Mahir Pandhi and Varun Toorkey, who play the roles of Rajveer and Kunal, respectively.

As a grown-up, Seher leads an independent life in Canada conducting gidda and dankara workshops to support her studies. Seher is the bridge between Karan and Param as the two are still carrying on their childhood rivalry and are always at loggerheads. Both of them love their sister immensely and take the responsibility of finding the best groom for Seher. As destiny would have it, Seher crosses paths with two handsome men Rajveer and Kunal that will change the course of her life and lead to a beautiful new story.

Choti Sarrdaarni To Take 20-Year LEAP: Nimrit Ahluwalia To Play Her Own Daughter & Avinesh Rekhi To QUIT!

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Team Wraps-Up Shoot; Karanvir Sharma Bids Emotional Goodbye To Debattama & Others

Meanwhile, Avinesh shared a couple of videos on his Instagram stories, in which Nimrit is seen in tears. In the video, Avinesh can be seen telling Nimrit that this is second time he is capturing her crying that too in the same dress and jokes that her dress looks like doctor's dress. Also, Kevina shared a video on her Instagram story in which she was seen gifting the nameplate of 'Seher' to Nimrit, who hugged her and said that she will miss her.