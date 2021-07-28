Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Misses Anita Raaj & Avinesh Rekhi Post Leap; Has THIS To Say

Colors' popular show Choti Sarrdaarni recently took a 20 years generation leap, after which Anita Raaj and Avinesh Rekhi exit the show. The show is now completely focusing on lead actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is playing two characters at the same time - Meher and grown-up Seher. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Nimrit spoke about the challenges she faces while playing Meher and Seher simultaneously, and said that she is missing her co-stars Anita Raaj, Avinesh Rekhi and others.

When asked about the challenges of playing Meher and Seher, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told the portal, "It is very challenging. Because when you do TV and play a character every day, you become like that. Whenever we take up a project, we get time to prepare for it. Like I said earlier, to play Meher, I did a workshop of 40 days to understand the character. That's a prep you need to do as an actor. People have watched me playing different emotions in the last two years, now what's next? So that's the challenge that I am loving. I like that I am getting a challenge to push myself, there is no time to prepare, there's a telecast on the head and there are expectations from the audience. We are not here to take Meher-Sarab's place; it is a fresh story."

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also feels the pressure after the exit of Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raaj as the show's responsibility is completely on her. She also stated that her character received immense love and positive response from the masses. The actress said, "I don't want to prove it to anybody, but I do care a lot. I miss everyone so much. With Avinash and the entire cast being around me, I always felt the responsibility was equally divided and now it is straight up on me. When I say responsibility it's not that anybody has put that on me, it's self-created."

While showering love on Anita Raaj, the actress said that she has learnt a lot from her seniors in the last two years. She also said that a lot of people, who belong to different strata of society are working for Choti Sarrdaarni. Speaking about her seniors, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, "I got this opportunity to work with Anita ma'am, Puneesh sir, Avinesh, Dolly ma'am, I learnt a lot from all my seniors. The one thing I really appreciate about Anita ma'am is that she always kept the cast together. We would sit together, have lunch, converse and also spend time together. All this I've learnt from her and it is helping me now. All of a sudden from being a junior on the show, I've become the most senior. I am trying to get into the groove of it. I know that it is now my responsibility to be with my cast."

Interestingly, veteran TV actress Vibha Chibber has entered Choti Sarrdaarni post leap. Nimrit is very excited to work with Vibha as she has trained her for 40 days before the launch of the show. The actress further added, "I feel so great that I am getting a chance to work with Vibha Chibber ma'am. I would like to share a very interesting thing. Before I started shooting for Meher's role, I did a workshop with her for 40 days. Now, with the show, I am getting a chance to work with my guru. That's very exciting."

Talking about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's career, she started as a model and won the title of Femina Miss India Manipur in 2018. Notably, she is also a lawyer, theatre artist and social activist. Talking about Choti Sarrdaarni, the show stars Shehzada Dhami, Adhik Mehta, Mahir Pandhi, Varun Toorkey and others in key roles.