Choti Sarrdaarni's Shivangi Verma Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says BF Ripudaman Has Been Her Biggest Strength

Several actors have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest to join the list is Choti Sarrdaarni's Shivangi Verma. While talking to TOI, the actress revealed for that for few days she had fever, headache and cough, but she tested negative. It was last week that she tested positive and added that the whole trauma took a toll on her emotional health. She further said that it was her boyfriend Ripudaman Handa (MasterChef India season 3 winner), who has been her biggest strength and was in touch with her through constant video calls.

She said, "For almost 10-12 days my body was showing symptoms like fever, headaches, and cough but my tests always came negative. I didn't want to put anyone at risk so I immediately isolated myself. Earlier this week my reports came positive and I felt slightly relieved but soon the whole trauma took a toll on my emotional health."

She further said her boyfriend Ripudaman Handa has been her biggest strength and added, "Recently I faced one of the worst days, as my oxygen levels dropped and I started panicking. But Ripu has been my biggest strength as he calmed me down and has been on constant video calls with me as he's currently in New Delhi. While I'm strong and things don't affect me easily, my confidence levels dropped when I was tested positive. Sometimes it's also psychological as I lost on a few projects during my quarantine period. Along with Ripu, my parents and sister have been my constant emotional support."

Shivangi revealed that she doesn't know how to cook and regret not learning to cook simple meals as now she need to eat as nutritious as possible. Here too, Ripu helped her cook healthy meals through video calls.

When asked how she is staying positive, the actress said that she is constantly trying to empower herslef and not just lying down on the bed all the time. She added that she doesn't exert herself but do activities like dancing, playing online games, makeup tutorials, and working on her content that keeps her creatively busy and happy.

