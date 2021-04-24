Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Meher Enters During Sarab & Sandhya's Wedding; Ankit Gera's Entry To Bring NEW Twist

Choti Sarrdaarni has been in the news since a while now. Nimrit Ahluwalia's (Meher) had disappoined fans, but now she is back on the show. The actress had taken a break due to health issues. As the audiences are aware, Meher is seen in the hospital, while Sarab and his family are unaware that she is alive. In the latest episode, the viewers witnessed Meher waking up from unconsciousness after days, but everybody is in shock as she doesn't seem to remember anything when asked about her name, family or anything. Well, looks like Meher has lost her memory!

However, latest promo suggests something else! In the promo video, Sarab and Sandhya are seen in the mandap and are all set to get married while Meher enters the venue riding a horse with her head tied in a turban.

Sarab is equally shocked and happy seeing Meher, who goes down on her knees and proposes to him to get married to her again. She is seen saying, "Saccha pyaar kabhi marta nahi, aapne hi kaha tha na Sarabjit ji. Kya aap mujhse shaadi karenge?" Sarab responds with a smile and holds Meher's hand.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Ankit Gera's entry will bring new twists in the show. The actor has already started shooting for the show. As per TOI report, he will be seen playing the role of Sameer Khanna. Although it will be cameo, he will play pivotal role and bring new twist in the storyline.

A source revealed one of the reasons that prompted Ankit to break his hiatus of two-and-a-half years (he was last seen in Agniphera) as, "The new location is 10 minutes away from Ankit's residence. He has joined his father in his hospitality business and aspires to balance both acting and family business. Since the shoot is taking place in Delhi, it suited him and hence he agreed to be a part of the show."