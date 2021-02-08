Choti Sarrdaarni: Surbhi Tiwari Loses Role; Says Makers Wanted Her To Take A Pay Cut Of More Than 30 Per Cent

Recently, Colors' popular show Choti Sarrdaarni underwent major changes. The makers introduced a five-year leap. Apparently, Surbhi Tiwari, who was last seen in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, was approached to play a pivotal role in the show. She was supposed to shoot in Kashmir for the track, but couldn't be a part of the show as the deal couldn't be made due to fee issues.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Surbhi asked for fees which she thought were reasonable in today's times and deserving to the body of work that she done on television. But the channel did not relent."

When Surbhi was asked about the same, she confirmed that she was approached for the show a few days ago and her track needed her to shoot in Kashmir, but the deal did not materialise. The actress also said that she won't deny that she would have loved to do the show.

The actress said, "I would have been okay if asked to take 25-30 per cent lesser than my usual acting fee, considering the COVID times we are in. But the makers wanted it to be even lesser than that. I reasoned with them and then, they did not come back."

Surbhi also said that of late, she lost a few movies as well. She concluded by saying, "I have lost a few movies as well circumstantially of late but to reduce my fee for my hard work is something that I cannot digest."

For the uninitiated, Choti Sarrdaarni took a leap recently, post which, Mehr is shown living with her daughter Seher in Kashmir while Sarab's kids Karan and Param are shown as grown-ups.

