Choti Sarrdaarni To Take 20-Year LEAP: Nimrit Ahluwalia To Play Her Own Daughter & Avinesh Rekhi To QUIT!

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the most loved shows on television. Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi's pairing is loved by fans. The show underwent a few changes recently but the ratings weren't improved. The makers have now taken a big decision of introducing a time leap of around 20 years, with which the main cast of the show will be reshuffled and new actors will be joining the show.

As per TOI report, Nimrit Ahluwalia, who play the role of Meher in the show, will play her own daughter- grown-up Seher, which is currently played by Kevina Tak. Avinesh Rekhi, who plays the role of Sarabjit Singh Gill and Anita Raaj (as Kulwant) will no longer be a part of the show.

The report also suggests that Shehzada Dhami, who was last seen in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, has been finalised to play the grown-up Param Singh Gill, which is currently being played by Aekam Binjwe.

It is also being said that Vibha Chibber has been roped in for the show by the makers to play the role of a powerful politician, who will play the new antagonist post the leap. The makers are yet to finalse male lead to be paired opposite Seher aka Nimrit.

A source associated was quoted by TOI as saying, "The leap will be introduced by the end of this month. Producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the new storyline is gripping and engaging."

Regarding Avinesh's exit the source revealed, "Avinesh wasn't comfortable with playing father to Nimrit, who was originally his heroine on the show. Hence, he will not be part of Choti Sarrdaarni post the leap. The track revolving around the lead couple (Meher and Sarab) will wind up. We are also working on Anita Raj's exit."