Choti Sarrdaarni To Take A 5-Year Leap; The Team To Shoot In Kashmir

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show has been getting good ratings, but is not constant in top five of the BARC chart. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai underwent major change and it is back on top 5 of the chart, and now, Choti Sarrdaarni is following suit. The makers have decided to introduce a leap and new characters.

As per TOI report, the show will be taking a five-year leap and the team will soon reach Kashmir to shoot the post-leap introductory sequences.

The main actors Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi, who play the roles of Meher and Sarab will be retained, while there are some major changes in Kevina Tak's role Param. Apparently, he will not be playing Param anymore.

It is being said that Meher and Sarab will have a child of their own, and this role (third child) will be played by Kevina Tak. Param and Karan- Meher's other two kids will be shown five years older and newer actors will replace them.

A source was quoted as saying, "Kevina Tak has been very popular with audiences and so the makers felt it would be great to retain her in the show. Since the show is taking a leap, Param who is Sarabji's (Avinesh Rekhi) son from first marriage and Karan who is Meher's (Nimrit Ahluwalia) child with Manav (Hitesh Bharadwaj) will grow up and they will be replaced by older actors. But, the third child will be essayed by Kevina Tak. It was important to give the show fresh new beginnings."

