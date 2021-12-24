Christmas 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh, Fahmaan Khan, Arshi & Others Reveal What They Love About Xmas

Fahmaan Khan On Christmas

Christmas is one occasion I miss home. Christmas in Bangalore is very different from Mumbai. There's more authenticity in the celebration. The decorations across the streets are a treat to watch in Bangalore.

Arshi Khan

What you love most about Christmas?: The hope that Santa will come and get me my gifts. Since childhood, I used to decorate Xmas tree and write what I want from my Santa in a card.



Your best Christmas memories: My dad used to become my secret Santa and get me that one thing that I used to ask him since long. My dad has been my everything.



What are your Christmas plans?: I will visit church to offer my prayers and later will celebrate the festival with lots of food and music with my people.

Kunal Jaisingh

What you love most about Christmas?: I love the Christmas vibes, like it makes us realise that how pleasant are winters to celebrate. And yes, to be someone's secret Santa.

Shubhangi Atre

Baking cake with my mom. And when she is not here, I really miss her, but yes, now me and my wife Bharti bake the cake together.I will be celebrating the day with my family at home. Later, we will visit church. Me, my wife and dad will turn out each others' secret Santa.

What you love most about Christmas?: Christmas food! Above all, the festival teaches us about humanity and brotherhood- Like how beautiful we can feel after finding out someone's wish and helping them bring true.

Your best Christmas memories: My childhood! Every morning, I used to get my gift box and literally till date I don't know who used to gift me- my mom, my dad or sisters, I really have no idea.

What are your Christmas plans?: I'm going to church with my daughter and husband. We also plan to go out for dinner and if I get free early, I will bake a cake for my daughter.

EXCLUSIVE! Christmas 2021: Kajal Pisal, Puneett Chouksey & Other Actors Reveal Their Christmas Plans

Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna- Meet The Parama Sundari's Of TV (Photos)

Mitaali Nag

What you love most about Christmas?: Something that I love most about Christmas is Santa Claus. And the entries concept of wishing for a gift and how Santa Claus leaves it for you as a surprise! It's beautiful as it involves prayers, faith and happiness. Life does revolve around this, isn't it?!

I studied in a convent. So, my fondest memories of Christmas are from my school, where we would make the Christmas tree, the wreath and other decorations. And be secret Santa to our classmates! We would receive so many gifts. Then an actual Santa coming on the day before Christmas and distributing sweets to all of us.My friend is here from Delhi. So, this year I am going to have a Christmas lunch or dinner with friends depending on my shoot schedule.