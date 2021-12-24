EXCLUSIVE! Christmas 2021: Kajal Pisal, Puneett Chouksey & Other Actors Reveal Their Christmas Plans

Kajal Pisal

Best Christmas Memories & Plans: It's during childhood. Our neighbour, who was a Catholic, used to celebrate Christmas very nicely. I used to always as a kid go to their place and help them to make Christmas crib, make sweets, and we used to have fun together. Since the area had most of the Christians, we used to go to colony and have fun in the evening. I also had been to mid night mass. Those are some of the fantastic Christmas memories and decorating Xmas tress remain one of my favourite thing and i always make sure to decorate Xmas tree and party, every year. I enjoy Christmas more than any of the festivals because it's a kind of very beautiful vibe.

Puneett Chouksey

Best Christmas Memories: I love the cakes they distribute in Church. When I was in school I used to go church only to have some plum cake that used to be fun.

Christmas plans: My niece is home so will celebrate with her.

Farman Haider

What you love most about Christmas?: I love Christmas theme- Fairy lights and pretty decorations. New lights and fresh decorations mixed with old ones give a feeling of warmth and happiness. When these are up, everyone knows that Christmas is near, and this is enough to brighten even the gloomiest of moods. Decorating a tree is a pleasure worth experiencing in life.

I had a lot of fun when I went to Shimla in 2016. In childhood, papa often used to wake up in the morning, I used to get a gift, and he said, "Santa has given a gift to you."Every year in Christmas me and my friends often go to church, because I love that atmosphere. We are planning to go to Mount Mary Church with my friends. This is the first time that I am in Mumbai on Christmas, otherwise I used to be at some hill station.

Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna- Meet The Parama Sundari's Of TV (Photos)

Shaheer Sheikh To Play Lead Role In Rajan Shahi's New Show; Actor Reveals What Made Him Take Up The Show

Vihan Verma

Best Christmas Memories: I remember as a kid, I'd be really excited for Christmas. My parents would decorate the house and keep gifts for me. I'd wake up in so much excitement and enthusiasm to open the gifts.

Christmas Plans: Well, now that we've grown up and there's no Santa. I'm my own Santa (laughs)! I gifted myself a bag and few clothes. We'll be having a Christmas dinner and drinks at a friend's place on 24th night. So I'm really excited for that.

What you love most about Christmas?: There's a different vibe when it's Christmas. Winters, decorated trees and lights make everything around so beautiful. Plus the year ends, so much of excitement to step into a New Year.