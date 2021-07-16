CINTAA Creates Zonal Structures To Help Actors In Need

The adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic has been the severest on the 3,000 plus CINTAA members who fall under the lowest rung in our fraternity economically, especially senior members as they are more prone to health issues. Though actors by profession they are certainly under-occupied with hardly 4 to 5 days of random work coming their way in a month, where the applicable per day payment scale is the least.

Actors being most sensitive do not speak or share their insecurities hence we have created Zonal structures, i.e., we have divided Mumbai into different zones and each Zone has Unit head, zonal head etc. Our Zonal members do stay connected with each other and especially visit senior members to keep a tab on their well-being.

Any help sought by members especially for medical reasons is attended by us as our foremost priority. To accomplish our objectives, we organise donation drive and we are optimistic that yes many of our established actors they will come forward. Since our membership fees is the lowest, it has its impact on our cash reserves and for us to garner resources is a need.

CINTAA has earlier given medical assistance in case of Savita Bajaj of Rs 50,000/- and monthly expense of Rs. 5000/- for her expenses/medicines from the past few years. Shagufta Ali, since she has received funds from various sources, has asked to keep funds from CINTAA on hold. Nevertheless, CINTAA has also made appeal to send donations in their respective bank accounts.

From CINTAA stand point, financial assistance is given as per limits set in our Constitution and it is not restricted to few but many more who are enduring hardships financially and also health-wise. CINTAA support systems are very well executed in any times of crisis. The executive committee renders services to the association on a honorarium basis, for them working beyond the call of duty is a natural habit, not out of force no matter the challenges.

There are many senior actors in the same situation as there is no social security: like in all other organised sectors where employees are recipient of social security benefits like ESIC, PF, pension plans but actors are not entitled for social security benefits. System of royalty (residuals) which is internationally adopted and practiced has helped actors during Lean phases, we continue to be deprived of this legitimate security. Our contracts have mandatory clause IPR waived off or meagre one-time amount is mentioned.

Many CINTAA members came forward like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Flora Saini, Javed Khan, Joyoshree Arora and Abhijit Lahiri poured in donations. And we were able to provide relief amount to our members and food rations have also been distributed in these unprecedented times.

In first wave of COVID, around 1,200 and 1,498 members were given financial aid by Salman Khan (Being Human foundation) and Akshay Kumar's Trust. Money was transferred directly to members' bank accounts from respective donors. Around 450 members received funds from Netflix felicitated through the Producers Guild of India. Ravi Kishen and Arjun Bijlani our esteemed Members too organised distribution of ration kits as soon as the lock down was announced. Around 1,068 members received Big Bazaar Food coupons. Thanks to the philanthropic gesture by Amitabh Bachchan supported by Sony Entertainment and Kalyan Jewellers.

Dilip Kumar's Demise: CINTAA Pays Homage To The Legendary Actor In A Heartfelt Statement

Other than list of members who helped during first wave, others include Anjjan Srivastav, Mustak Ali, Abhay Bhargava, Naseeruddin Shah, Abhay Pathak, Neena Gupta, Ali Asgar, Nitin Vaidya, Amit Khanna, Pankaj Dheer, Anang Desai, Parvin Dabas, Anil Kumar, Raghvendra Sharad, Anita Kanwal, Rajan Shahi (Directors Kut Production), Anuja Walhe, Rajeev Raj Kapoor, Archana Puransingh, Rajesh Balwa, Arjun Bijlani, Rajiv Kumar, Asheesh Kapur, Rajiv Verma, Avinash Mahtani, Raju Srivastav, Balender Badola, Ranjan Srivastav, Bharat Pahuja, Ravi Kishen, Reema Debnath, Chetan Kumat, Sakshi Tanwar, Deshpande B, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Sharad Kelkar, Dimple Chauhan, Shishir Krishna Sharma, Dimple Shaw Chauhan, Shishir Sharma, Estate Of Satyadev Dubey (Shishir Sharma), Sonu Mitra, Farhan Akhtar, Sudhir Pande, Flora Saini, Suhasini Muley, Gagan Malik, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Hansal Deep, Sunil Grover, Hrithik Roshan, Susheel Parashar, Johny Lever, Tej Sapru, K.K.Hussein, Tejas Gandhi, Kanwaljit Singh, Tejas Kiritbhai Gandhi, Madhuri Bhatia, Tuhinaa Vohra, Madhurima Tuli, Manoj Joshi, Vidya Balan, Manoj Kolhatkar, Vipul Bhatt, Mehboobpal Singh, Vipul Roy, Minoli Nandwana, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Makhija, Zahid Ali Umar among others.

Hrithik Roshan Donates To CINTAA Yet Again, Amidst Second Wave Of COVID-19

Javed Jaffery and Sajid Nadiadwala played the role of a catalyst who reached out to Akshay Kumar on our behalf. Their efforts and assistance means a lot to us. Gratitude to Ravi Kishen, Arjun Bijlani and Art of Living foundation for distributing ration kits to our members. Special word of thanks to Mahavir Jain for helping us connect with Mr Mangesh who in turn reached out to The Art of Living foundation and helped us procure ration.

Considering the adversities faced by senior actors, we will soon start raising donations, create corpus to build not an oldage home but second home for our senior members. Mr Vikram Gokhale- President CINTAA has been magnanimous in his gesture to donate an acre of land at Pune for the sole purpose of building an home meant for our aged members who need a shelter as well.