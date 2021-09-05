Colors TV's Dance Deewane 3 Pays Tribute To Sidharth Shukla, Fans Light Diyas And Candles In His Memory

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise on September 2 has left everyone in shock and dismay. Many celebs and fans of the actors haven’t been able to come to terms with his demise whilst his family and friends continue to grieve his loss.

On Saturday, Colors TV’s Dance Deewane 3 commenced their episode by paying a loving tribute to Sidharth Shukla. The makers played a video consisting of the late actor’s moments on the dance reality show. He had last appeared on the small screen on Sunday Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, some fans have shared pictures of lighting diyas and candles in his loving memory and keep him alive in their hearts on social media.

Sidharth, who passed away due to a heart attack, was laid to rest on September 3. His funeral was attended by his family members and friends from the fraternity, who came to pay their last respects at the crematorium. Shehnaaz Gill was in an inconsolable state and she kept calling Sidharth’s name as the ambulance arrived with his body.

Shehnaaz, who was closest to Sidharth, is in a devastated state and several actors were disheartened to see Sidharth’s mother and Shehnaaz’ broken condition. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan and WWE wrestler John Cena also shared condolences on social media, whilst paying tribute to the late actor.

Sidharth, who began his career as a model and made his acting debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, first became a household name for his role on the popular show Balika Vadhu. The actor had also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 before winner Bigg Boss 13.