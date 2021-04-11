Composer Sajid Khan Reveals Wife Lubna Donated Her Kidney To Ailing Brother-In-Law Wajid Khan In 2019

Singer-composer Sajid Khan and his mother have revealed that Sajid’s wife Lubna had donated a kidney to his late musician brother Wajid Khan back in 2019. The family shared the incident at a special episode of Indian Pro Music League which was dedicated to Wajid.

Sajid-Wajid’s mother Razina shared that her daughter-in-law donated her kidney to Wajid without letting anyone know about it. For the unversed, Wajid had undergone a successful kidney transplant in 2019. However, he passed away owing to health complications in 2020 at the age of 47. The composer duo's mother Razina got emotional as she spoke at the special episode remembering Wajid.

Razina said that being a diabetic patient, she couldn't give her kidney, but they remained hopeful that they would find a match. However, they were losing hope as time went by, especially after people started cheating them and not helping them out. And this is when Sajid's wife Lubna went behind everyone's back and decided to donate her kidney to Wajid.

Lubna, who was also present on stage said, "When I heard that someone else can also donate him a kidney, I didn't ask anyone, just got all the tests done. Before the last test, I told Wajid everything and told him that if we're a match, we'll go for a transplant. He was very upset, but I told him one thing that you're very important to me, and that left him speechless. The person who has always stood by everyone, if his family doesn't stand by him in his time of need, then it is very shameful. Thankfully, we were a match. Sajid, my mother, and my children were very supportive, and I am happy I could do this for him."

Sajid, who captains Delhi Jammers team on the music reality show, also remembered the time ahead of Wajid's kidney transplant. Sajid added, “People took money from me saying I will donate my kidney and then they just disappeared. I used to wait at the airport for hours for people to come, but they'd never turn up. I had never felt so helpless in my life. That is when Lubna came to me and said I want to donate my kidney to Wajid, which she did. All I am trying to say through this is that we all are blessed to have a family that loves us, and we don’t need anything more than that in life. We should spend time with them, love them and be there for them always."

